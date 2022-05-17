Alex Lowe, manager of global network development for cargo at Edmonton International Airport (YEG), has joined the speaker faculty for the inaugural Air Cargo Tech Summit in Miami on the panel “No man’s land: Drones and autonomous flight in air cargo logistics” on Tuesday, June 7, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The Air Cargo Tech Summit will take place live June 6-7 at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami. The event will equip attendees with insight on technological improvements in each area of airfreight logistics.

Lowe has more than 20 years of experience in aviation, mainly in the air cargo sector, with 12 years at Cargojet managing operations. At YEG, he is responsible for developing and implementing growth strategies for the airport’s air cargo network globally. Lowe also oversees building infrastructure and capacity at the airport, with a commitment to growing business sustainably and responsibly.

As cargo drone operators have gained momentum during the pandemic, Drone Delivery Canada signed a deal in July 2021 with YEG, along with Apple Express Courier and Ziing Final Mile, establishing a hub for drone deliveries from the airport.

The ACTS panel discussion on drones will include topics such as applications for drone utilization in and around the airport, alternative use cases and updates on regulatory initiatives.

