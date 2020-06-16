Toowoomba adds Cathay and Singapore pax freighters

Queensland’s Toowoomba Wellcamp Airport (WTB) has secured cargo flights to Hong Kong and Singapore with Cathay Pacific and Singapore Airlines, with the assistance of the Australian government. Both airlines will be using passenger aircraft on a cargo-only basis, with each expected to carry approximately 30-40 tonnes of produce such as beef, pork, eggs, fruit and […]

