Trans-Pacific capacity crunch drives US laptop shortage

As the first-ever virtual school year begins across the U.S., supply chains have turned to airfreight to alleviate the pressure of overwhelming demand for laptops. COVID-19 is pushing a growing number of school districts into e-learning, requiring laptops that have been delayed and back-ordered. Carriers and forwarders have been left to struggle over limited capacity […]

