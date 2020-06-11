Search

United expands international cargo-only flight network

United Airlines has added five airports to its cargo-only network to transport goods, including pharmaceuticals and perishable foods, around the world. The new destinations include Dublin (DUB), Paris (CDG), Rome (FCO), Santiago (SCL) and Zurich (ZRH). United began its international cargo-only flight network March 19 due to an increased need for medical supplies and a […]

