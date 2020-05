Atlanta-headquartered UPS today leased 150,000 square feet of ramp space at Chicago International Airport (GYY) located in Gary, Ind., and announced plans to launch daily flights between the airport and its main hub at Louisville (SDF). Daily service utilizing one of the company’s A300 freighters is expected to begin on Nov. 2, at which point […]

