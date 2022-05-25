Ryan Walsh, founder and chief executive officer of drone delivery group Valqari, has joined the speaker faculty for the inaugural Air Cargo Tech Summit on the panel, “No man’s land: Drones and autonomous flight in air cargo logistics,” on Tuesday, June 7, at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The Air Cargo Tech Summit will take place live June 6-7 at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami. The event aims to provide participants with the basis for improving industry operations through technology.

Walsh has worked on product development, intellectual property and strategic partnerships for Valqari since its founding in 2017. He also serves as director of the North American chapter of the Drone Logistics Ecosystem. Walsh previously served in the U.S. Army with the 75th Ranger Regiment and completed three tours of duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Valqari’s Drone Delivery Station, a secure drone delivery location with package lockers, provides infrastructure for autonomous package loading and unloading. The station is compatible will most drone airframes and aims to avoid in-flight errors using scheduling technology. Valqari has utility patents in 13 countries and territories worldwide, including the U.S., U.K., Germany and China.

The ACTS panel will discuss subjects including applications for drone utilization in and around the airport, alternative use cases and updates on regulatory initiatives.

