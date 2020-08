Virgin Atlantic will ramp up its cargo operations by launching a cargo-only flight from London (LHR) to Milan (MXP), as well as three passenger routes from England to Pakistan. The LHR-MXP cargo-only route will begin Sept. 12, using the carrier’s A350-1000s and 787-9s twice a week. Meanwhile, in December, Virgin will start flying from LHR […]

