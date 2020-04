Virgin Atlantic will relaunch scheduled cargo-only flights from London to Tel Aviv beginning May 6. The services will also offer same day connections over the U.K. to and from the U.S., Hong Kong, Shanghai and South Africa. The carrier will operate its 787-9 aircraft for the flights, with up to 35 tonnes of bellyhold cargo […]

