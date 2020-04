Virgin Atlantic Cargo has become the first British airline to resume scheduled services to China. The UK-based carrier will operate 787-9 from Heathrow Airport (LHR) to Shanghai (PVG) three times per weekly with Monday, Thursday and Saturday departures from LHR. The flights are intended to supply urgent needs for medical equipment and supplies in the […]

