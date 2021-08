Volumes on Germany-China and East China-U.S. trade lanes are suffering following the freighter cancellations and disruptions at Shanghai Pudong Airport (PVG) earlier this week. Specifically, Germany-China routes saw a 14% week-over-week decrease from Aug. 16 to Aug. 22 in volumes while East China-U.S. routes reported a 21% WoW decrease, according to the latest weekly air […]