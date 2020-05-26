Search

WFS and Qatar Airways partner on PPE in France

Jeff Lee

Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) has handled twelve 777F flights at Paris-Charles de Gaulle Airport (CDG) operated by airline partner Qatar Airways to bring personal protective equipment (PPE) to hospitals across France treating COVID-19 patients. According to WFS, the freighter flights include charters organized by French freight forwarders Bollore Logistics and Geodis. Most of the flights […]

