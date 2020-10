Less cargo is moving by air, but carriers are faring better on a per-kilo basis, according to August data from WorldACD. Total air cargo volume measured in chargeable weight declined 17.2% year over year in August 2020. However, the capacity crunch offset weaker volumes and dollar yields rose 35% compared to August 2019, pushing revenues […]

