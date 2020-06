YTO Jialong Investment Group, the parent company of YTO Express, and the municipal government of Jiaxing in China this week signed an investment agreement that greenlights the construction of YTO’s planned global aviation logistics hub at Jiaxing Airport (JXS). The investment group in 2018 announced its intention to convert a 237-acre plot of land at […]

