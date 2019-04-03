Shanghai, Emirates Top 2019 ACE Awards

In a year that roared in like a lion – full of activity, growth, high demand and optimism – and crept out like a frightened lamb – with declining traffic, fears of trade wars and a looming Brexit – 2018 was a topsy-turvy time for many in the air cargo industry.

It’s only fitting, then, that this year’s Air Cargo Excellence (ACE) Awards results reflect a few dramatic swings in the industry, plus a few welcome regulars returning to the podium. Based on performance using 2018 data, a handful of first-time winners were named, while several other perennial favorites ended up out of the Certificate of Excellence category, or were bucked off the list altogether.

Launched in 2005, the ACE Awards are determined from the results of the exclusive, anonymous Air Cargo Excellence survey that is managed by Air Cargo World as well as our new online title Cargo Airports News. Carriers were evaluated by freight forwarders, who were asked to give a numerical rating for customer service, performance and value over the previous 12 months. Airports, however, were judged by forwarders, cargo agents and third-party logistics providers on each airport’s performance, value and facilities for the same time period. (See aceawards.aircargoworld.com for more details.)

The top three performers in each category were awarded Diamond, Platinum and Gold award status. Those carriers and airports that received an above-average (more than the 100-point baseline) ACE index score, but less than the upper award levels, were recognized with ACE Certificates of Excellence.

All told, there are 14 Awards, six Certificates and seven special mentions being recognized this year. Let’s look at this year’s sometimes surprising, sometimes quite familiar, results.

ACE Awards 2019:

