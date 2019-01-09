AirAsia X, Unilode extend ULD partnership

AirAsia X, the long-haul affiliate of Malaysia-based carrier Air Asia, and Switzerland-based Unilode Aviation Solutions, have extended their unit load device (ULD) management agreement to 2023, the companies announced today. This renewal marks the second extension of the partnership over the past ten years.

With the extension of the agreement, which began in 2009, Unilode will continue to supply and manage containers and pallets transported on AirAsia X’s widebody fleet. Unilode will also provide these services to Red Cargo Logistics, AirAsia’s wholly-owned subsidiary, that is working to digitalize cargo operations and maximize belly space across AirAsia and AirAsia X services.

Last year, Unilode successfully completed the testing of new low-energy Bluetooth-enabled data track-and-trace trials for ULDs onboard Cathay Pacific flights, in addition to signing separate agreements with Nepal Airlines and AirBridgeCargo.

