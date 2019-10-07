Latest News
Cargo Airport News Logo

Amazon opens new Chicago Rockford Airport facility

Caryn Livingston

Monday marked the ceremonial opening of a new 200,000-square-foot Amazon facility at Chicago Rockford Airport (RFD), the airport’s director of business development and cargo, Ken Ryan, told Air Cargo World.

News of the expansion at the Chicago airport came late last year when RFD confirmed Amazon would more than double its footprint there. Amazon Air had already operated at RFD for about a year at the time, but the e-commerce giant’s aviation footprint is likely to grow with the new facility, with subsequent increases in RFD flight frequencies expected.

Amazon has rapidly expanded its presence at its gateway and hub airports during 2019. In September, daily Amazon Air flights began operating at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson Airport (ATL) and St. Louis Airport (STL). Its regional hub at Fort Worth Alliance Airport (AFW) is also set to open this month. Meanwhile, in the southeastern U.S., a $100 million investment in Lakeland Linder Airport (LAL) by the e-tail giant was approved in May.

  Like This Post
Share
Caryn Livingston

Caryn Livingston is the Deputy Editor of the company’s monthly newsletter, Cargo Facts, its weekly e-mail publication Cargo Facts Update and the monthly magazine Air Cargo World. Prior to joining Cargo Facts in 2017, Caryn worked as a journalist in Houston covering the oil and gas industry. She holds a BA in English from the University of Tulsa and an MA in Literature from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

More in Airports

 

Sign Up

Latest Issue

Podcast

From Our Partners

Latest Tweets

News Archives

Affiliates

Events

Advertise With Us

More Details

ACW Facebook ACW Twitter ACW Linkedin
© Copyright Royal Media - 2019