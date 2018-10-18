TACF18: ANA Cargo, CargoXS join Cargo iQ

TORONTO – Tokyo-based ANA Cargo and Netherlands-based IT company CargoXS have joined Cargo iQ, the IATA interest group created to implement quality standards for the air cargo industry. The organization’s executive director Ariaen Zimmerman released the news today during a panel at TIACA’s Air Cargo Forum.

Hiroshi Sugiguchi, executive vice president of global marketing at ANA Cargo said the new membership will enable the carrier to introduce standardized key performance indicators (KPIs) “to leverage our quality control and compare our performance with other airlines to improve our processes and services.”

IATA’s Cargo iQ offers a quality management certification, held by carriers like Emirates SkyCargo, and has multiple projects underway, including its “air cargo intelligence hub,” which allows members to create customized performance reports and compare results to industry average.

Cargo iQ said that ANA’s new presence is an important part of its strategy as it aims to grow its Asian carrier membership, which currently includes Silkway West Airlines, Singapore Airlines Cargo, and Korean Air Lines.

The interest group’s other new member, CargoXS, which provides clients like Finnair, Swissport and Freshport with its cargo management software, said the membership will help connect the company with other industry leaders, and underpins its goal to “develop innovative software that will benefit the air cargo supply chain.”

