B&H inks MRO warehousing deal with Apex Aero at LHR

British aerospace logistics firm B&H Worldwide has signed a three-year warehousing deal with Apex Aero, a U.K.-based supplier of aftermarket aircraft parts.

Under the deal’s terms, B&H will provide forward stocking location (FSL) services for Apex Aero at its London Heathrow (LHR) warehouse. The service will allow Apex to send Boeing and Airbus aircraft parts anywhere in the world via its network of airlines and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) companies.

By outsourcing the logistics services to B&H, Apex Aero said it can focus more on developing its customer support teams that can respond more quickly to emergency parts shortages or the restocking needs of its clients.

Just weeks ago, B&H also strengthened its global aircraft-on-ground (AOG) services by adding a second control tower at Changi Airport (SIN) in Singapore to better manage its time-critical aircraft parts shipments.

