B&H obtains VSE’s business for aviation-part storage in Singapore

British aerospace logistics firm B&H Worldwide obtained a two-year contract today with VSE Aviation, an aviation-parts supply firm, and subsidiary of supply chain management company VSE Corp.

VSE said that the deal will help the company break into the growing Asian market by taking advantage of B&H’s warehousing and storage services at Changi Airport (SIN) in Singapore.

Paul Goffredi, president and chief operating officer of VSE Aviation, was quoted saying they chose to do B&H’s Singapore-based hub because of “the value they place on customer service, technology and our business needs.”

B&H Worldwide made news back in 2015, when it opened a logistics center in London Heathrow Airport (LHR). As does B&H’s LHR location, its SIN operation also provides clients with OnTrack service, a system that tracks aircraft-on-the-ground (AOG) parts by number, serial number, aircraft tail number or by C-check event.

