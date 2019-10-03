Cargologic, Swiss WorldCargo extend handling agreement for 7 years

The airfreight division of Swiss International Air Lines, Swiss WorldCargo, announced the extension of its relationship with Swiss airfreight handling specialist Cargologic for another seven years.

Under the extended partnership, Swiss WorldCargo will continue to use Cargologic’s services at the carrier’s hub in Zurich (ZRH), where Cargologic will remain as the dedicated ground handler. The carrier cited Cargologic’s reliability and quality of services as the reason for the extended relationship.

Meanwhile, Cargologic’s managing director, Marco Gredig, said the long-term partnership “is a clear reaffirmation of the Zurich Airport location and makes a substantial contribution to its future growth.”

Swiss WorldCargo has moved to substantially expand its operations into the United States so far in 2019. In April, the carrier launched the first Good Distribution Practice-certified pharmaceutical facility at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK), in partnership with ground handler Worldwide Flight Services. More recently, in August, Swiss WorldCargo announced new routes to Washington D.C. (IAD) and to Japan’s Osaka Airport (ITM) from its ZRH hub, scheduled to begin flying in March 2020.

