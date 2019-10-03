Latest News

Cargologic, Swiss WorldCargo extend handling agreement for 7 years

Caryn Livingston

The airfreight division of Swiss International Air Lines, Swiss WorldCargo, announced the extension of its relationship with Swiss airfreight handling specialist Cargologic for another seven years.

Under the extended partnership, Swiss WorldCargo will continue to use Cargologic’s services at the carrier’s hub in Zurich (ZRH), where Cargologic will remain as the dedicated ground handler. The carrier cited Cargologic’s reliability and quality of services as the reason for the extended relationship.

Meanwhile, Cargologic’s managing director, Marco Gredig, said the long-term partnership “is a clear reaffirmation of the Zurich Airport location and makes a substantial contribution to its future growth.”

Swiss WorldCargo has moved to substantially expand its operations into the United States so far in 2019. In April, the carrier launched the first Good Distribution Practice-certified pharmaceutical facility at New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK), in partnership with ground handler Worldwide Flight Services. More recently, in August, Swiss WorldCargo announced new routes to Washington D.C. (IAD) and to Japan’s Osaka Airport (ITM) from its ZRH hub, scheduled to begin flying in March 2020.

Caryn Livingston

Caryn Livingston is the Deputy Editor of the company’s monthly newsletter, Cargo Facts, its weekly e-mail publication Cargo Facts Update and the monthly magazine Air Cargo World. Prior to joining Cargo Facts in 2017, Caryn worked as a journalist in Houston covering the oil and gas industry. She holds a BA in English from the University of Tulsa and an MA in Literature from the University of Houston-Clear Lake.

Caribbean Airlines beginning cargo ops in Curacao

Caryn Livingston

Caribbean Airlines is expanding its cargo network on Friday, commencing operations to and from Curacao International Airport (CUR). Maduro Air Freight Services will be the General Sales and Supervision Agent (GSSA) for the cargo service into and ex-CUR. In a statement on the new service, Caribbean Airlines Cargo said it will use its twice-weekly scheduled […]

