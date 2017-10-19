CargoLogicAir adds scheduled route to Middle East, Hong Kong

British all-cargo airline and Volga-Dnepr Group subsidiary CargoLogicAir (CLA) is adding its second scheduled cargo route, with weekly service connecting London and Frankfurt to Dubai and Hong Kong.

On the new service, CLA’s new 747-8F will depart London every Saturday with 135 tonnes of cargo capacity, bound for Dubai and Hong Kong via Frankfurt, and return direct from Hong Kong to London Stansted every Monday.

The carrier added its first scheduled route back in August, with 747-400 freighter service from London Stansted Airport to Mexico City International Airport, via Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Since receiving its Air Operator Certificate from the U.K. Civil Aviation Authority in early 2016, CLA has provided charter services and served ACMI contracts. Based on the interest the carrier has seen so far in its scheduled route to Mexico, “we are now looking to add a third weekly frequency on the route in early 2018 to support the level of business investment and market growth in Mexico,” said CLA chief commercial officer Steve Harvey.

“Our strategy remains on track and we are now actively looking to add a fourth Boeing 747 freighter to our fleet early next year, in line with our business plan to be operating a fleet of five 747Fs by the end of our third year of operations,” added Dmitry Grishin, the carrier’s CEO. CLA took delivery of its third 747 freighter in May.

