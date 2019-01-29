CargoLogicAir volumes rise 36 percent in 2018

London-based CargoLogicAir, a subsidiary airline of the Volga Dnepr Group, released its 2018 results, showing cargo volumes increased 36 percent, to 780,000 freight tonne kilometers, compared to 2017’s totals.

The niche four-freighter carrier said demand from its clients in oil and gas, aerospace, heavy machinery and humanitarian cargo caused volumes to triple, year-over-year, pointing to the U.K., North America and Europe as the regions that saw the most prominent growth.

David Kerr, CEO of CargoLogicAir, said that, looking to 2019, the carrier plans to develop partnerships with clients in aerospace, automotive and pharmaceutical industries as it braces for the secession of the U.K. from the E.U., and its potential effects on air cargo between the two regions.

“Naturally, we are closely monitoring the Brexit situation and staying close to our customers and other stakeholders to ensure we offer solutions, which keep supply chains moving efficiently in the event of any border delays or disruption,” Kerr said.

CargoLogicAir received its fourth 747 freighter in October, which added capacity for its customers during the fourth quarter. It plans to operate five freighters by 2020.

The company also moved its headquarters close to London Heathrow Airport (LHR), in order to position itself closer to the “center of international l commerce,” it said, while maintaining its operating base at London Stansted Airport (STN).

Like This Post