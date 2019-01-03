Chengdu is newest site for SF Express hub

SF Express plans to develop a cargo hub at Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport (CTU), following the Dec. 25 signing of a joint venture agreement between SF Express’ parent company SF Holdings, the Chengdu Municipal Government and Sichuan Airport Group, according to the municipal government.

Once operational, the hub will operate as a multi-modal gateway to SF Express’s operations in western and southern China. Other companies, like DHL Global Forwarding, the airfreight forwarding arm of Deutsche Post DHL Group, have strategically expanded into Chengdu in the past year to claim their share of trade flowing between Europe and China.

This new JV agreement demonstrates SF Express’ continued network expansion throughout China, following the Chinese integrator’s establishment of airfreight hubs at Beijing (PEK) in 2014, and Shanghai Pudong (PVG) and Shenzhen (SZX) in 2017.

1

- Reader Likes This Post