CSafe opens cool-container service center near Amsterdam

Today, U.S.-based CSafe Global expanded its footprint in Europe with the announcement it had opened a new service center in Hoofddorp, Netherlands.

The new facility is located 9 minutes by road from Amsterdam Schiphol Airport (AMS) and is designed to service inbound and outbound traffic of the company’s active temperature-controlled container models, CSafe RKN and CSafe RAP, used by carriers at the airport.

CSafe’s RAP container is capable of maintaining the preset temperature range in ambient temperatures of -30°C to +54°C, while the RKN can operate at -30°C to +49°C. CSafe combines compressor-driven cooling technology with vacuum-insulated panel insulation to regulate payload temperatures for up to four U.S. pallets of pharmaceutical product per container.

Over the past year, Swiss WorldCargo, LATAM Cargo and Delta Cargo became the latest carriers to leverage CSafe’s RKN and RAP containers in their global pharmaceutical shipment operations.

