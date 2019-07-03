Swiss WorldCargo to offer CSafe RAP containers

Swiss WorldCargo, the airfreight division of Swiss International Air Lines, is the latest carrier to offer CSafe RAP active temperature-controlled containers on their widebody aircraft, CSafe announced yesterday.

According to the statement, Swiss WorldCargo flies to more than 100 global destinations, which “will open several new lanes for the CSafe RAP.”

The carrier received its CEIV Pharma certification from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) nearly a year ago, and has since made further investments in improving its pharmaceutical handling practices – most notably earlier this year, with the opening of the first Good Distribution Practice (GDP)-certified pharmaceutical facility at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York, in partnership with handler Worldwide Flight Services (WFS).

For its part, CSafe has also made inroads into specialty airfreight with a growing list of carrier partners. In addition to its deal with Swiss WorldCargo this year, CSafe signed a lease agreement with LATAM Cargo for provision of CSafe’s RKN and RAP containers. Other carrier partners include Delta Cargo, United Cargo, Air France-KLM-Martinair Cargo and Virgin Atlantic Cargo.

