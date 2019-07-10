Dachser expands network in Ireland with Johnston Logistics acquisition

Germany-based logistics company Dachser announced today that it has acquired Ireland-based Johnston Logistics Ltd., which will be fully integrated into the Dachser network and officially launched as Dachser Ireland Ltd. by September this year.

According to the press release, Dachser and Johnson Logistics have been partners since 2007. The new acquisition and integration by Johnson Logistics into Dachser comes approximately two years after Dachser bought a majority stake in the Irish company.

Dachser said that operational integration, including the migration to DOMINO and MIKADO, Dachser’s proprietary IT systems for transport and warehouse management, has been complete since February.

According to Dachser CEO Berhard Simon, the rebranding and integration of Johnson Logistics into Dachser will provide secure and stable connection of the new extension to Dachser’s overall systems and network moving forward.

The move supports Dachser’s broader efforts to strengthen its global network. Just this month, the company announced its Mumbai and Hyderabad offices in India earned IATA CEIV Pharma certification. Dachser also opened a new office and facility in Gothenburg, Sweden and Atlanta, US, respectively, earlier this year.

