dnata signs on as Cargo iQ member

Air service provider dnata has signed on as a full member of Cargo iQ, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) interest group aimed at increasing transparency across the logistics chain and efficiency in the industry.

Cargo iQ was originally launched as Cargo 2000 before its rebranding in 2016. In addition to promoting transparent tracking across the supply chain, the group utilizes industry data to create metrics against which group members can measure their performance.

Previously, Dubai-based dnata had stations in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands participating in Cargo iQ on an individual basis. The decision to join as a full member means dnata’s network across 88 airport ground handling and cargo stations will now participate in Cargo iQ.

“The dnata network has grown up fast over the last few years,” said Guillaume Crozier, dnata division vice president of operations and product development. “As we extend our network, we strive to maintain a high level of performance in all aspects, making sure all our stations match with global quality and performance standards.”

Several carriers that dnata partners with are already part of the Cargo iQ group, including fellow Dubai-based operator Emirates SkyCargo, Etihad Cargo and Air Canada Cargo.

Like This Post