Etihad Cargo and dnata extend handling partnership to 15 global stations

United Arab Emirates-based companies Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Aviation Group, and air service provider dnata have inked two new agreements extending their partnership across 15 gateways in Etihad Cargo’s global network until 2023.

With the extended partnership, dnata will provide warehouse and cargo-handling services for Etihad Cargo for the first time in North America at Canada’s Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ) and in the South Asia-Pacific at Singapore’s Changi Airport (SIN). On Feb. 5, dnata commenced warehouse operations for Etihad Cargo at YYZ, and will begin operations out of SIN on May 1, according to the press release from Etihad Cargo.

The two new agreements add to existing Etihad Cargo-dnata warehouse and cargo handling operations at the following airports: Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) in Dubai; Sydney (SYD), Melbourne (MEL) and Brisbane (BNE) in Australia; Karachi (KHI), Lahore (LHE) and Islamabad (ISB) in Pakistan; and Zurich (ZRH), Geneva (GVA), Manchester (MAN), Milan (MXP) and Amsterdam (AMS) in Europe.

Etihad Cargo also recently enhanced its partnership with World Freighter Services (WFS) and agreed to hub infrastructure development plans with Abu Dhabi Airports Company (ADAC), while dnata has signed onto a new Australian airport freight precinct project.

