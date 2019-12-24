Etihad Cargo attains CEIV Fresh certification

Etihad Cargo has attained its Center of Excellence for Independent Validators Fresh (CEIV Fresh) certification, which was unveiled at the International Air Transport Association’s (IATA’s) World Cargo Symposium in March 2019. The CEIV Fresh certification applies to Etihad’s airline operations, as well as its cargo handling and warehousing at Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH).

According to Etihad Cargo, this is the second CEIV certification it has earned in 2019, following its acquisition of the CEIV Pharma certification earlier this year. Both certifications are intended to bolster Etihad’s plans to further expand its perishable business.

The CEIV Fresh program is predominantly based on the IATA Perishable Cargo Regulations and helps to ensure food safety and reduce spoilage. Having attained the certification, Etihad Cargo now ensures its perishable shipment operations are in line with IATA standardization and best practice for perishables, as well as safety management protocols within Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) methodology.

The CEIV Fresh certification is intended to support Etihad Cargo’s infrastructure development strategy that will also include the construction of a “Cool Chain Center of Excellence” with a fresh produce facility at its AUH hub. Further details regarding plans for the perishables facility have yet to be announced, though Etihad did recently open its digitalized Cargo Control Center in November.

Cathay Pacific Cargo and the Hong Kong International Airport (HKG) also both attained the CEIV certification following its launch earlier this year. Meanwhile, AeroMexico Cargo and Singapore Changi Airport (SIN) have announced their intent to pursue the certification.

Like This Post