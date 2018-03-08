K+N planning logistics innovation centers in Asia, Europe

Swiss freight forwarding and logistics company Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) continues its efforts to advance supply chain management this week, announcing plans to open ‘innovation centers’ in Utrecht and Singapore. Both facilities will serve as “sandboxes to test and rapidly rollout new technologies,” where K+N will work with universities and start-ups to develop automated supply chain solutions.

The Utrecht location will focus on developing automation and picking technologies, a venture it has pursued in partnership with Dutch parts manufacturer Universal Robots. The Singapore facility will focus on utilizing data analytics and the Internet of Things (IoT) to integrate digitization into logistics management—this following the company’s establishment of its first control center in the North Asia Pacific region in December.

These developments come in the wake of K+N’s release of its international supply chain management software, KN ESP earlier this week. Gianfranco Sgro, a member of the managing board of K+N International AG noted that, “the market for contract logistics services is transforming substantially due to the effects of digitalization. With the innovation centers we invest in research and new technologies to accelerate this transformation.”

