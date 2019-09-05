Loganair selects Menzies Aviation for Manchester ground handling ops

Scotland-based carrier Loganair has awarded logistics provider Menzies Aviation a three-year ground handling contract for its operations at Manchester Airport (MAN), according to a press release issued today.

Under the contract, Menzies will provide ground handling services for the Scottish regional airline’s fleet until July 2022. Menzies anticipates it will handle six flights a day, totaling 1,728 flights per annum under this contract alone. The new contract will also support new jobs at MAN, according to Menzies, though the ground handler did not provide any further details.

Loganair operates a fleet of more than 30 regional aircraft, including two Saab 340 freighters.

Beyond this new agreement, Menzies also recently extended its ground handling license at a Caribbean airport and renewed its handling contracts at several other airports in Columbia and Oceania.

