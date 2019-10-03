Latest News
Saudia Cargo adds Liège Airport to network 

On WednesdaySaudia Cargo announced the addition of Liège Airport (LGG) as a destination in its network, as well as several new flights to and from the airport. 

Saudia Cargo has launched four flights into LGG From Jeddah (JED) for a total of five weekly frequencies that will be flown by and 747F aircraft. 

The two 777 flights will continue on from LGG to New York (JFK) for a thriceweekly service. Meanwhile, the other two 747 flights will depart LGG and fly to Dammam (DMM) and Riyadh (RUH). The LGG-DMM route will be flown once weekly, while the LGG-RUH flight will fly twice weekly.  

Beyond this announcement, the carrier also recently renewed and expanded its contracts with Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) in Europe and North America. These moves are likely intended to serve anticipated growth in volumes as the industry enters its traditional peak season. 

Chelsea Toczauer is the Associate Editor of the company’s daily news and monthly magazine Air Cargo World. She holds two BAs in International Relations and Asian Languages and Cultures from the University of Southern California, as well as a double accredited US-Chinese MA in International Studies from the Johns Hopkins University-Nanjing University joint degree program. Chelsea speaks Mandarin and Russian.

Anti-drone powers are urgently needed at airports, task force says

(Bloomberg) — A task force looking into ways to prevent small drones from disrupting commercial airports is urging federal officials to issue promised regulations, saying that there isn’t proper funding and legal authority to tackle the problem.

“We have to really push this and get it done quickly,” said Kevin Burke, president of the Airports Council International-North America, at a Washington event to release the group’s final report. “I would say time is of the essence here.”

The task force was established by the airport trade group and the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International.

The use of small civilian drones has expanded rapidly in recent years while federal regulations and technology to oversee their use has lagged. As a result, incidents such as those at London’s Gatwick Airport last year have caused widespread disruptions and left airports with limited defenses.

The group, co-chaired by Michael Huerta, a former U.S. Federal Aviation Administration chief, and Deborah Flint, chief executive officer of Los Angeles World Airports, issued its final report Wednesday.

The 47-page task force report said that drones “continue to represent a major challenge in and around the airport environment.” Drones have “great potential to disrupt operations” and introduce “substantial risk.”

It urged lawmakers in the U.S. and Canada to fund programs for federal agencies to work with airports on detecting and interdicting drones that fly into commercial airspace, and to give law enforcement the powers to do so. U.S. and Canadian law prohibits most airports from using anti-drone technology.

The report says that there isn’t funding and local legal authority to go after the most dangerous operators, those who have criminal intent.

“This creates a potential security gap and leaves the aviation community in the difficult position of balancing a potential a security threat with the reality of limited funds and authority to effectively respond to that threat,” the task force wrote.

The FAA is currently drafting regulations that would require small drones to have some kind of identification beacon to make it easier to track rogue devices. But it may be a year or more before such rules are completed.

Many of the technologies the FAA tested to help protect airports haven’t proven effective or violate federal law, according to the agency.

The FAA estimates there are at least 1.3 million drones in the U.S. used by hobbyists.

