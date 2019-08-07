Swissport extends facility lease at Heathrow

Swissport has extended its lease at SEGRO’s Heathrow Cargo Center at Heathrow Airport (LHR), U.K.-based development company SEGRO announced yesterday.

The Swiss cargo handler signed a new agreement extending the lease of a 104,000 square foot warehouse unit by ten years. The new agreement includes a clause that will allow SEGRO to redevelop the Cargo Center in line with proposed expansion plans to be put forth by LHR and airport stakeholders. Details on these plans, however, are forthcoming.

Swissport COO, Cargo, for Western Europe, Jason Gaskell, said that continuing to operate out of SEGRO’s Heathrow Cargo Center will allow Swissport to strengthen its operations as LHR remains key to Swissport’s growth of its United Kingdom cargo operations.

The airside SEGRO Heathrow Cargo Center is 1.2 million square feet total and provides direct access to LHR’s apron, which reduces wait times and efficiency for operators.

Similar to Swissport, Air Canada and Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) also re-signed their leases to operate out of SEGRO Heathrow Center at LHR earlier this year.

Swissport also recently opened a second warehouse in Vienna (VIE) and announced plans to establish a pharmaceutical center out of Brussels (BRU).

