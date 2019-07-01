Swissport International opens second warehouse at VIE

On June 28, Swissport International opened its second air cargo warehouse at Vienna International Airport (VIE).

The 2,100 square foot building is located directly adjacent to the airfield, allowing for faster transportation of cargo to and from the aircraft, according to Swissport. With the new facility, built by Flughafen Wien AG, the ground handler hosts a total of 7,000 square meters in warehouse space at VIE.

Swissport said that it entered into a “long-term lease agreement for the facility” with VIE, but did not provide further details. The ground handler did say, however, that it has relocated its cargo documentation to new offices in the facility, in accordance with the agreement.

Swissport also told Air Cargo World it is planning for a “10to/aqm/p.a. utilization rate” in its facilities at VIE, though it depends on the actual mix of carriers and cargoes.

“VIE is a growing hub airport and we are closely monitoring the developments around the airport infrastructure, i.e. the planned additional runway,” the ground handler added.

The opening of this second warehouse at VIE continues Swissport’s global expansions efforts over the past year, which include the inking of an agreement with Fraport Group and the total acquisition of Heathrow Cargo Handling Ltd.

Like This Post