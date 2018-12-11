Swissport revamps regional management structure

Zurich-based cargo handler Swissport will consolidate its management structure from nine to three regions, effective Jan. 1, 2019. The three new positions will cover the EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa), APAC (Asia-Pacific) and Americas regions.

The three new regional heads will report directly to Swissport’s CEO and president, Eric Born, replacing the current position of chief operating officer at the Group level. Meanwhile, the responsibilities of the chief commercial officer will move to the regional level to focus more on client relationships. The current COO, Joe Phelan, and CCO, Nils Pries Knudsen, will be both be retiring in the first six months of 2019.

A newly created executive vice president of performance & innovation position will oversee commercial governance, operational standards, future product development, fleet management and related responsibilities at the Group executive level. Simon Messner, currently the senior vice president Europe, will assume the new EVP role.

This restructuring is likely an effort on Swissport’s part to keep costs down by streamlining future operations, as it prepares for future growth.

Those interested in learning more about ground handling are invited to join us at Cargo Facts EMEA, to be held Feb. 4-6, 2019, at The Westin Grand Frankfurt. Register before Dec. 14 to take advantage of early bird rates. To register or for more information, visit cargofactsemea.com.

Like This Post