Swissport to equip global ops with ULD tracking

Swissport has announced it plans this year to rig its cargo warehouses with Bluetooth readers supplied by Unilode and Descartes to improve tracking for digitally tagged unit load devices (ULD). The technology is intended to increase transparency for Swissport customers so they can track their ULD shipments in real time via digital geolocation tags. The real-time tracking will help companies manage their inventory control and enable airlines and freight companies to plan the most efficient and cost-effective distribution of their ULD fleets.

Swissport provides services at more than 310 airports worldwide and handled approximately 4.6 million tons of air cargo in 2019. The company recently announced its expansion into Australia with the lease signing for a new cargo facility at Melbourne Airport (MEL), and will announce further developments in Australia soon.

