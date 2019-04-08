TIACA board adds ECS Group’s Bertrand Schmoll

Bertrand Schmoll, Chairman at General Sales and Service Agent (GSSA) ECS Group, was elected to the board of the International Air Cargo Association (TIACA). The election took place last month at a TIACA meeting in Singapore.

Schmoll’s election to the TIACA board is concurrent with the early departure of TIACA Chairman Sebastiaan Scholte, who is stepping down a few months earlier than planned and is also departing from his position of CEO of Jan de Rijk Logistics on July 1. TIACA’s Vice Chairman Steven Polmans will take over Scholte’s lead role at TIACA in July.

Returning to Schmoll’s election to the board, a statement from TIACA noted that ECS Group is the first GSSA to be represented on the board, which Scholte noted as a positive move providing representation for all sectors of the supply chain. “As we represent all of the air cargo supply chain, it is great to have such a high profile GSSA on board,” Scholte said.

Like This Post