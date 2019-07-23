Two more companies receive IATA’s CEIV Live Animals certification

Two additional companies – U.S.-based logistics company Biotrans and French pet transportation specialist Goldenway International Pets – received the Center of Excellence for Independent Validators (CEIV) for Live Animals Logistics certification from the International Air Transport Association. The new additions bring the total number of companies certified under CEIV Live Animals to four.

IATA launched the CEIV Live Animals certification last year, with launch companies Air Canada Cargo and the London Heathrow Animal Reception Centre (HARC). At the time, CEIV Pharma was the only CEIV certification, but IATA has since also launched CEIV Fresh for perishables transport.

In a statement on the certification process, Biotrans said working closely with the CEIV team during the process has improved their handling of live animals. “Depending on a company’s level of quality management, there could be a lot of work to achieve compliance. In such an instance, having a team behind you every step of the way is invaluable.”

“In terms of a specific organizational benefit, we believe that our process deviation management controls have been greatly improved and our clients have immediately taken notice,” Biotrans added.

In other instances when CEIV-certified companies discussed the benefits of the certification, such as with Cathay Pacific’s more recent CEIV Fresh certification, the company has touted the ongoing commitment to the certified standard as one of the biggest advantages of certification. Biotrans echoed that sentiment, stating that with its certification, “we expect to ingrain a culture of continuous improvement and self-evaluation.”

“Additionally, we expect to drive our delivery success rate from 99.5 to 99.8%, while developing systems for demand planning of future growth in a much more structured, quality–centric environment,” the company said.

