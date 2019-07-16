United Cargo, Freightos team up on booking portal

Today, United Cargo announced that it will be working with WebCargo by Freightos, a freight sales digitization platform, to develop an online booking portal.

The portal – which will support customers’ ability to book online, view prices, and see real-time updates on United’s cargo network – will be the first in a series of digital upgrades that the carrier plans to implement. Further details are yet to be announced.

Digitization has been a growing trend in the cargo industry as we have seen in recent months. Panalpina and DHL Forwarding both launched their own platforms last month, and Freightos recently launched a free platform that allows users to access airfreight prices in real time. Additionally, Finnair Cargo partnered with the cargo management app, cargo.one, in March and Tiger Logistics signed on with the tech startup Doozee for its instant-quoting platform.

