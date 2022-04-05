Vaughn Moore, executive chairman and chief executive officer at AIT Worldwide Logistics, will join Air Cargo World’s upcoming live webinar discussion, “Growth strategies: E-commerce and M&A as a pathway to greater revenue,” scheduled for Tuesday, April 12 at 11 a.m. ET.

In the first installment of Air Cargo World’s 2022 webinar series, airfreight stakeholders will discuss adding e-commerce capabilities via mergers and acquisitions (M&A), benefits of organic growth in e-commerce logistics and other promising M&A sectors, among other topics.

Moore will participate in in a webinar moderated by Air Cargo World Associate Editor Kelly Stroh. The discussion will be followed by a live question-and-answer session with attendees.

