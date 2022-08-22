Thomas Christensen, senior director of Air and Sea at DSV Air & Sea Limited, will join Air Cargo World’s upcoming webinar panel discussion, “Forward Thinking: Best practices for freight forwarder success,” on Sept. 13 at 11 a.m. ET.

In the second installment of Air Cargo World’s 2022 webinar series, airfreight stakeholders will discuss how forwarders are leveraging technology, charter networks and automation to enhance operations and stimulate growth.

Christensen has served in a variety of roles during his 22-year tenure at DSV, including regional manager of the U.S. Midwest.

Christensen will participate in a webinar moderated by Air Cargo World Associate Editor Kelly Stroh. Following the discussion, there will be a live question-and-answer session with attendees.

Learn more about the webinar and register here.