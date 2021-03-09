Stanislas Brun, senior vice president of global air freight at logistics provider Geodis, will participate in the first webinar in Air Cargo World’s 2021 series on Wednesday, March 10, at 11 a.m. ET. The inaugural webinar features industry leaders in a discussion around the topic, “Expanding your reach: New markets and opportunities for freight forwarders.”

Brun is participating alongside Keith Winters, CEO of Crane Worldwide Logistics, in a discussion on the difficulties freight forwarders have faced amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and how logistics companies can leverage their strengths to seize opportunities for growth amid the difficult operating environment.

In a preview of this week’s in-depth discussion, Brun told Air Cargo World that it is important for logistics leaders to “Never waste a crisis,” when presented with opportunities for success during the pandemic.

“There are a few ways value can be salvaged from a crisis, and we need to know the right balance between offense and defense,” Brun said. “Offense here means being able to propose new solutions such as Life Science or Healthcare Vertical and GEODIS AirDirect solution to create value for our customer. On the other hand, defense stands for controlling, managing and adapting our productivity and base cost to bring further efficiency.”

