The first in Air Cargo World’s webinar series, “Expanding your reach: New markets and opportunities for freight forwarders,” is right around the corner! Don’t miss the Wednesday, March 10 panel discussion on how freight forwarders are developing strategies for operational excellence amid the most challenging airfreight market in history.

Air Cargo World Premium subscribers will receive access to all four planned webinars in the upcoming series, as well as the recordings published on AirCargoWorld.com. You can also purchase access to just the first webinar by following the link here.

Beyond the opening discussion on freight forwarding strategies, the series will cover the most relevant issues to industry leaders today, including “The new normal: Commercial relationship strategies in 2021,” on June 9, “Airfreight’s new digital age: Technology trends in air cargo” on Sept. 9, and “Cargo airport strategies for success” on Nov. 4. The inaugural March 10 webinar is scheduled for 11:00 AM ET.

Each webinar in the series will feature industry leaders taking part in a 45-minute panel discussion, hosted by an Air Cargo World editor. To learn more about the series and for full details on the first webinar, click here.