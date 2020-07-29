Search

SkyPallet adds capacity optimization features as customer base grows

Charles Kauffman

Carriers were swift to reconfigure passenger cabins and storage areas into cargo-friendly spaces amid the COVID-19 capacity crunch, and now they’re looking to further optimize those spaces, according to start-up Wiremind, which in 2017 launched its air cargo revenue-optimization platform, SkyPallet. The software, which already counts a number of major cargo players as its customers […]

