Representatives of combination carrier American Airlines and freight forwarder DB Schenker will participate in the upcoming live webinar panel discussion on “Commercial shifts in cargo booking: New approaches for future success,” taking place on Wednesday, June 9, at 11 a.m. ET.

The COVID-19 pandemic has helped spur the adoption of technologies to facilitate easier ad hoc cargo booking, while also dramatically altering capacity arrangements between freight forwarders and airlines. This webinar will cover the current state of technologies enabling digital quotes and cargo booking; the changes in capacity arrangements and long-term contracting spurred by the pandemic; and the evolving relationships between cargo carriers and freight forwarders as they prepare for the digital future of airfreight.

Taking part in a panel discussion will be Roger Samways, vice president, commercial at American Airlines Cargo, and Asok Kumar, executive vice president and head of airfreight for Region Americas at DB Schenker. The two will discuss how these recent changes are affecting the global airfreight market and their own airfreight businesses in a talk moderated by Air Cargo World Editor Caryn Livingston.

The live webinar will also include time for a Q&A with the audience. Learn more about this free webinar and the 2021 series, and register here. View the first webinar in the 2021 series here.