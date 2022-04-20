Camille Vanderghote, sustainability and corporate social responsibility (CSR) manager for the Americas at Bollore Logistics, has joined the speaker faculty for the inaugural Air Cargo Tech Summit in Miami for the panel discussion “Sustainability technology and implications” at 9:15 a.m. ET on Tuesday, June 7.

The discussion will explore strategies for balancing sustainability with client needs, digital tracking of carbon emissions, and initiatives and procurement strategy for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

The Air Cargo Tech Summit will take place live June 6-7 at the JW Marriott Marquis Miami. The event will provide participants with the basis for technological improvements in each area of airfreight logistics.

In her role at Bollore, Vanderghote develops the internal and external CSR strategy for Bollore Logistics Americas, covering the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay. Developments under Bollore’s CSR include the implementation of Bollore Logistics’ larger climate strategy in the Americas to align the company carbon footprint on a 1.5 C trajectory; computation of client greenhouse gas emissions, both effective and simulated; and development of alternative transportation plans and green logistics solutions for Bollore’s clients. Vanderghote joined Bollore in 2018, based at the company’s headquarters in France, before accepting the manager role for the Americas in Mexico City.

Bollore Logistics is a participant in United Airlines’ Eco-Skies Alliance program, through which United and other participants purchase several millions of gallons of SAF annually. Last year, the alliance purchased about 7.1 million gallons of SAF.

