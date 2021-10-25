Shawn McWhorter, president of NCA Americas at Nippon Cargo Airlines, will join Air Cargo World’s upcoming live webinar discussion on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. ET to discuss “Thinking Outside the Terminal: Cargo Airports of the Future.”

The discussion will bring together air cargo executives for Air Cargo World’s fifth webinar of 2021, and panelists will consider how to support cargo operations through the return of passenger aviation, handling trends and best practices, and priorities for on-airport innovation and automation, among other topics.

McWhorter and other industry leaders will participate in the panel discussion moderated by Air Cargo World Associate Editor Kelly Stroh, followed by a live question-and-answer session with attendees.

Register or learn more about the free webinar here. View previous webinars in the 2021 series here.