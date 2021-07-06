The third installment in Air Cargo World’s 2021 Webinar Series, “Spotlight on ULDS: Blueprints for container best practices,” is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 11 a.m. ET.

The webinar will include a live panel discussion on the response of container companies and airlines to the current market’s strategic and technological improvements regarding ULD movement. It will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the panelists.

The following topics will be highlighted:

Carrier and forwarder approaches to improving the bottom line through better container management;

The business case for better ULD technology: lighter, cooler, and more visible;

Keeping on top of container shortages and imbalances; and

Strategies for minimizing container losses and damages.

Register or learn more about the free webinar set for Wednesday, Aug. 4.