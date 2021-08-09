Air Cargo World’s fourth installment in its Webinar Series on “Airfreight’s new digital age: Technology trends in air cargo” is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. ET.

Airlines and freight forwarders will join a live panel discussion on air cargo’s technology renaissance, and how digitalizing operations and investing in technologies enhance services for shippers. The discussion will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the panelists.

The following topics will be covered:

Evolution of 3PLs and freight forwarders into 4PLs;

Planning with big data during a volatile market; and

Strategies for improving efficiency and cost-reduction through automation.

Register or learn more about the free webinar set for Wednesday, Aug. 4.