Anne Marie van Hemert, senior manager of aviation and business development at Schiphol Airport (AMS), will join Air Cargo World’s live webinar discussion on “Thinking Outside the Terminal: Cargo Airports of the Future,” scheduled for tomorrow, Nov. 9 at 11 a.m. ET.

In this fifth installment of Air Cargo World’s 2021 series, industry stakeholders will gather to discuss airport congestion, best practices for cargo handling and sustainability targets. The discussion will also consider the future of cargo airports, and how to best prepare for the next wave of growth.

Van Hemert, alongside executives from Nippon Cargo Airlines, Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (Hactl) and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG), will participate in a panel discussion moderated by Air Cargo World Associate Editor Kelly Stroh. The panel will be followed by a live question-and-answer session with attendees.

Register or learn more about the free webinar here. View previous webinars in the 2021 series here